Veteran prosecutor to oversee criminal cases in Cook County

Assistant State’s Attorney Ethan Holland has been appointed to oversee the Criminal Prosecutions Bureau in Cook County after the former head of the department stepped down earlier this year.

Holland has been with the state’s attorneys office for more than two decades and was most recently working as the supervisor of the Gun Crimes Unit, the state’s attorney’s office said in an announcement.

He is expected to start in his new role as bureau chief on April 26.

The bureau’s former head, Natosha Toller, resigned in February after serving the office in the position for little more than a year.

Deputy Chief Renee Thibault was appointed interim chief in Toller’s place, but is retiring later this year, Foxx said in the statement. Thibault will return to her role as deputy chief until then, Foxx said.

The Criminal Prosecution Bureau handles more than 30,000 felony cases each year and Holland will oversee the work of about 500 assistant state’s attorneys, the release said.

Holland was not available for an interview, the state’s attorney’s office said.

