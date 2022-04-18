Woman dies in Brighton Park crash

A woman died in a traffic crash early Monday at a red light in the Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.
She was at a red light in the 3400 block of South California Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when another car struck her on the driver’s side, Chicago police said. She died at the scene.
The driver of the striking car was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for minor injuries, police said.
The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately known. No other details were released.
