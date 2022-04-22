Climate change protesters gather at Federal Plaza in honor of Earth Day

Activists gathered on a rainy Friday evening at Federal Plaza in the Loop to celebrate Earth Day by demanding bold climate legislation.

The student-led protest was among dozens of across Illinois that called on legislators to prioritize laws that slow the effects of climate change.

It was delayed by a few hours, then moved to the plaza from Buckingham Fountain, due to thunderstorms.

Among those taking part were The People’s Lobby and Southsiders Organized for Liberty and Liberation. They were joined by Kina Collins, a candidate for Congress, who is running against incumbent U.S. Rep. Danny K. Davis in the Democratic primary.

Around three dozen protesters rallied at Federal Plaza on Friday, demanding action to slow the effects of climate change, such as by phasing out diesel buses. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Collins praised the efforts of the students to organize and stressed to them the importance of making their views known.

“Too often your voices are excluded, but this is the planet that you are going to be living on,” Collins said. “We need to listen to you, and we need to build the stages so that you can teach us how you want to see the world.”

Another climate event, organized by the Chicago Sunrise Movement, is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Benito Juárez Community Academy, 2150 S. Laflin St.

Also speaking at Federal Plaza was Oscar Sanchez, one of those who participated in a 30-day hunger strike to protest the relocation of the General Iron metal-shredding business to the Southeast Side. That move was blocked when the city declined to issue a permit for the new location.

Sanchez said the efforts of those who blocked General Iron offer a lesson to the student activists.

“Con comunidad, todo es posible,” Sanchez said — with community, everything is possible.