1 injured in extra-alarm fire in Ravenswood

One person was injured in an extra-alarm fire early Saturday morning in Ravenswood on the North Side.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 5000 block of North Clark Street after 5 a.m.

A person injured in the fire was taken to Weiss Hospital in fair condition, fire officials said.

No further details were immediately available.

All companies working defensive at this time, progress being made (2) pic.twitter.com/BauT52i6Wl — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 23, 2022

This is a developing story, check back for details.