1 injured in extra-alarm fire in Ravenswood

One person was injured in an extra-alarm fire early Saturday morning in Ravenswood on the North Side.
Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 5000 block of North Clark Street after 5 a.m.
A person injured in the fire was taken to Weiss Hospital in fair condition, fire officials said.
No further details were immediately available.
