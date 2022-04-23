The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 23, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

1 injured in extra-alarm fire in Ravenswood

Fire officials responded to the blaze in the 5000 block of North Clark Street after 5 a.m.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 1 injured in extra-alarm fire in Ravenswood
FRBmpXIXIAA8KUi.jpg

Fire officials were working on the fire April 23, 2022 on the North Side.

Chicago Fire Department

One person was injured in an extra-alarm fire early Saturday morning in Ravenswood on the North Side.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 5000 block of North Clark Street after 5 a.m.

A person injured in the fire was taken to Weiss Hospital in fair condition, fire officials said.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

Next Up In News
Man critically injured in officer-involved shooting, teen among 6 others wounded by gunfire Friday in Chicago
Man shot by police, critically wounded in Pullman
Climate change protesters gather at Federal Plaza in honor of Earth Day
QAnot? Far-right conspiracy theorists knocked off Illinois GOP primary ballot — but they insist ‘We are not done’
COVID-19 risk level increases to ‘medium’ in DuPage County as cases rise statewide
Union vote scheduled for 3 Starbucks stores in Chicago
The Latest
The Sabres celebrate their game-winning goal over the Blackhawks on March 28.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ epidemic of blown leads caused by recklessness, porous defense
The Hawks have squandered 14 straight leads since March 24, during which time they haven’t won a single game in regulation. “Sometimes you need a ‘live to fight another day’ kind of attitude,” interim coach Derek King said.
By Ben Pope
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Coming to meet our new baby, grandma insists on bringing her rude friend
Exhausted and careful about COVID, the infant’s mother is in no mood to welcome the snide travel companion.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A man was hurt during a police-involved shooting Friday night in Pullman.
Crime
Man critically injured in officer-involved shooting, teen among 6 others wounded by gunfire Friday in Chicago
A man was critically wounded by Chicago police officers in a shooting Friday in Pullman on the Far South Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Alabama receiver John Metchie III strikes a karate-style pose in the end zone after scoring a touchdown in the SEC title game in December.
Bears
Without a top draft pick, the Bears can avoid the Round 2 blues
The Bears have three Day 2 picks — No. 39 and 48 overall in Round 2 and No. 71 in Round 3. They’re one of eight teams without a scheduled first-round pick, but that’s not a death sentence.
By Patrick Finley
 
This virtual reality shot shows Fritzie Fritzshall, a Holocaust survivor and a co-founder of Illinois Holocaust Museum, in the women’s barracks at Auschwitz, where she was taken at age 13.
Other Views
With virtual reality, my grandmother tells her story of surviving the Holocaust
My grandmother endured some of the most horrific conditions in history and never lost hope. We must hear stories like hers and remember that we can make a difference, even with small actions.
By Scott Fritzshall
 