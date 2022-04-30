The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 30, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Girl, 3, dies in Bronzeville apartment fire

The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, fire officials said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Girl, 3, dies in Bronzeville apartment fire
FRkvbC9XIAE_WIF.jpg

A 3-year-old girl died in a fire April 30, 2022 on the South Side.

Chicago Fire Media

A 3-year-old girl died in an apartment fire Saturday morning in Bronzeville on the South Side.

Fire officials responded to the blaze in the 600 block of East 43rd Street when a “heavy fire” broke out in the rear of the three-story apartment building, spokesperson Larry Langford said, adding that the girl was rescued from the second floor.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital initially in “very critical” condition with smoke inhalation and burns as paramedics performed CPR, but was pronounced dead shortly after, Langford said.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

Next Up In News
2 dead in Little Calumet River after carjacking leads to Bishop Ford Freeway police chase
2 shot, 1 fatally, in Albany Park
2 people killed, 7 others wounded in shootings Friday in Chicago
2 women shot — 1 fatally — after argument in Near North
4 in custody after shots fired at CPD officers in Lawndale
Man killed in Douglas shooting
The Latest
DeMar DeRozan
Bulls
‘Continuity’ the buzzword, but is this Bulls core worth bringing back?
The small sample size the Bulls put together before injuries hit was impressive, but this roster also has one major shortcoming that the better teams in the East don’t, and that’s an elite two-way player. So while the front office wants to run the core back, is that going to be a difference maker next season?
By Joe Cowley
 
One person was injured in a shooting Feb. 27, 2022, on I-94.
Crime
2 dead in Little Calumet River after carjacking leads to Bishop Ford Freeway police chase
State troopers and Chicago police pursued the car after being notified of an armed carjacking involving the vehicle in the 18th District, according to state police.
By Mohammad Samra and Jermaine Nolen
 
A teen boy was killed in a shooting Apr. 27, 2022 in West Garfield Park.
News
2 shot, 1 fatally, in Albany Park
About 6:05 a.m., officers found two men, about 30-years-old and the other 56-years-old, with gunshot wounds in the 3400 block of West Sunnyside Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
WNBA Finals - Game Four
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky are going for back-to-back titles in WNBA’s 26th season
The Sky are trying to become the third team in WNBA history to win back-to-back titles, and the first since the Sparks in 2001-2002. To accomplish that, they will have to go through a league that will see even more parity in 2022.
By Annie Costabile
 
“Cavorting” rabbits in Chicago. Credit: Paul Vriend
Sports
Chicago outdoors: Ancient koi, cavorting rabbits, bird feeder question, sharp-eyed wild turkeys
A question on bird feeders, a brilliant photo of cavorting rabbits, the oldest-known koi and describing the sharp eyes of wild turkeys are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 