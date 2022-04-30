Girl, 3, dies in Bronzeville apartment fire

A 3-year-old girl died in an apartment fire Saturday morning in Bronzeville on the South Side.
Fire officials responded to the blaze in the 600 block of East 43rd Street when a “heavy fire” broke out in the rear of the three-story apartment building, spokesperson Larry Langford said, adding that the girl was rescued from the second floor.
She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital initially in “very critical” condition with smoke inhalation and burns as paramedics performed CPR, but was pronounced dead shortly after, Langford said.
The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.
This is a developing story, check back for details.
