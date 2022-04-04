The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 4, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Elderly man hospitalized following fire inside Lawndale house

The man, 73, was taken to an area hospital as a precaution due to smoke inhalation, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was hospitalized following a fire April 4, 2022 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file photo

An elderly man was hospitalized Monday morning after a fire inside a Lawndale house on the West Side.

Someone smelled smoke from inside of the home in the 1800 block of South Hamlin Avenue about 1:30 a.m., Chicago police said.

Everyone inside made it out of the home and a man, 73, was taken to an area hospital as a precaution due to smoke inhalation, police said. He was listed in fair condition, officials said.

No other injuries were reported.

Fire officials were investigating.

