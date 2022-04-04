Elderly man hospitalized following fire inside Lawndale house

An elderly man was hospitalized Monday morning after a fire inside a Lawndale house on the West Side.
Someone smelled smoke from inside of the home in the 1800 block of South Hamlin Avenue about 1:30 a.m., Chicago police said.
Everyone inside made it out of the home and a man, 73, was taken to an area hospital as a precaution due to smoke inhalation, police said. He was listed in fair condition, officials said.
No other injuries were reported.
Fire officials were investigating.
Barricaded man shot, killed by Chicago police after 2 people wounded, officers fired upon near Ford City Mall
The Latest
A group of people including the man, 32, and another man, 20, were arguing inside a house in the 1100 block of North Massasoit Avenue when both went outside and the younger man opened fire, police said.
The girl and a woman were in “grave” condition, according to fire officials.
The Hawks have now been outscored by 25 in second periods this season after conceding two more goals Sunday en route to a 3-2 overtime loss.
The Gamecocks capped a wire-to-wire run as the No. 1 team in the country.