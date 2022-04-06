Former CPD Supt. Garry McCarthy named interim chief of Willow Springs police

Former Chicago Police Department Supt. Garry McCarthy has been hired as the interim police chief of Willow Springs.

Willow Springs Mayor Melissa Neddermeyer said in a statement Wednesday that “we are confident in (McCarthy’s) leadership to oversee our police operations because he is an experienced and well-trained professional.”

A news conference announcing the appointment is set for Thursday morning in the southwest suburb. McCarthy will be sworn in at a village board meeting later in April.

The former chief of police of Willow Springs, James Ritz, resigned, the village said in a statement.

McCarthy rose through the ranks of the NYPD and took the job of superintendent of CPD in 2011. He resigned in 2015 at the request of then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel after fallout from the release of a tape showing police fatally shooting Laquan McDonald.

