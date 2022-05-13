Motorcyclist killed after crash in Belmont Heights
A motorcyclist was killed Thursday night after a crash in Belmont Heights on the Northwest Side.
The motorcyclist, a 66-year-old man, turned in front of a 19-year-old woman driving west near the 7600 block of West Forest Preserve Drive and was thrown from the bike about 11:40 p.m., Chicago police said.
He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Major Accidents Unit were investigating.
