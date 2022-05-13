The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Motorcyclist killed after crash in Belmont Heights

The motorcyclist, a 66-year-old man, turned in front of a 19-year-old woman driving west near the 7600 block of West Forest Preserve Drive and was thrown from the bike about 11:40 p.m., police said.

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday night after a crash in Belmont Heights on the Northwest Side.

The motorcyclist, a 66-year-old man, turned in front of a 19-year-old woman driving west near the 7600 block of West Forest Preserve Drive and was thrown from the bike about 11:40 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Major Accidents Unit were investigating.

