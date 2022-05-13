Monty the piping plover has died

Monty, the piping plover who gained local fame as he and mate Rose nested at Montrose Beach over the past three years, has died.

Edward Warden, president of the Chicago Ornithological Society, confirmed the death early Friday evening.

Local birders and volunteers had noticed Monty behaving oddly and stumbling, and he died soon thereafter, sometime Friday afternoon, Warden said.

“By the time she had a chance to report that he was showing distressing behavior and people could get out there to see,” Warden said, “he was already gone.”

His body has been taken to the Lincoln Park Zoo to determine the cause of death, Warden said.

But “honestly there’s not a whole lot to say at this point,” Warden said - and he doesn’t know what is going to happen.

“There is no Monty at Montrose Beach,” he said.

Monty had arrived at Montrose Beach on April 21 — but his mate, Rose, still had not arrived as of this week.

The beloved pair had nested on that beach every year since 2019, watched closely by Chicago-area birders.

If Rose arrives, “it’s going to be a challenge to the family,” Warden said, “with half of the family gone.”

Last summer, the birds laid eggs and hatched four chicks — though only two, Imani and Siewka, survived. The other two went missing and are presumed dead.