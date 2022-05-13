The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 13, 2022
News Coronavirus Vaccine News Chicago

Monty the piping plover has died

“We are saddened to share that today Monty passed away unexpectedly. We will share more as we learn more,” the Chicago Piping Plovers group tweeted late Friday afternoon.

By Cadence Quaranta
   
SHARE Monty the piping plover has died
Piping plover Monty walks on Montrose Beach on April 28, 2021.

Piping plover Monty walks near the area sectioned off for the endangered species on Montrose Beach in April 2021.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Monty, the piping plover who gained local fame as he and mate Rose nested at Montrose Beach over the past three years, has died.

Edward Warden, president of the Chicago Ornithological Society, confirmed the death early Friday evening.

Local birders and volunteers had noticed Monty behaving oddly and stumbling, and he died soon thereafter, sometime Friday afternoon, Warden said.

“By the time she had a chance to report that he was showing distressing behavior and people could get out there to see,” Warden said, “he was already gone.”

His body has been taken to the Lincoln Park Zoo to determine the cause of death, Warden said.

But “honestly there’s not a whole lot to say at this point,” Warden said - and he doesn’t know what is going to happen.

“There is no Monty at Montrose Beach,” he said.

Monty had arrived at Montrose Beach on April 21 — but his mate, Rose, still had not arrived as of this week.

The beloved pair had nested on that beach every year since 2019, watched closely by Chicago-area birders.

If Rose arrives, “it’s going to be a challenge to the family,” Warden said, “with half of the family gone.”

The beloved pair had nested on that beach every year since 2019, watched closely by Chicago-area birders.

Last summer, the birds laid eggs and hatched four chicks — though only two, Imani and Siewka, survived. The other two went missing and are presumed dead.

Next Up In News
Richard Irvin is not yet speaking loudly to the top GOP voter concern: the economy
Total lunar eclipse will be visible in Chicago Sunday night during blood-red ‘eclipse for the Americas’
Bare your arm, cover your face: Officials push COVID-19 boosters, masking as cases hit 3-month high
Campaign to rebuild Antioch Missionary Baptist Church kicks off with Sunday service
Police find handgun in student’s backpack at Hoffman Estates High School
Woman shot in Chatham drives off with toddler in backseat and crashes
The Latest
Republican gubernatorial primary candidate Richard Irvin
Columnists
Richard Irvin is not yet speaking loudly to the top GOP voter concern: the economy
The fact that Irvin is only attracting less than a quarter of the primary vote after Griffin’s campaign donation ought to be hugely concerning. But there’s still time to crack the ceiling.
By Rich Miller
 
Sneed1051522.jpg
Columnists
War refugee’s cross-Atlantic voyage blossoms into a gift that keeps on giving
‘It’s like a story of survival for generations to come, and we intend to keep passing it down.’
By Michael Sneed
 
Molly Hernández stars as Alice in “Lookigglass Alice” at Lookingglass Theatre.
Theater
The spectacle that is ‘Lookingglass Alice’ remains as enchanting as ever
The charming acrobatics-laden show has become an effective calling card for Chicago’s famed Lookingglass Theatre.
By Kris Vire - For the Sun-Times
 
ABORTION RIGHTS, PROTEST, ABORTION, RALLY, LOOP
Columnists
Abortion is set to tear the country apart
Minority Leader Mitch McConnell tells reporters that a Republican Senate “certainly could legislate in that area.” Which can only mean, Mike Tomasky deduces in The New Republic, “that Republicans are contemplating a federal law to make abortion illegal — everywhere.”
By Gene Lyons
 
A combination of photos taken in Islamabad shows the moon in various stages of a total lunar eclipse on June 16, 2011.
Chicago
Total lunar eclipse will be visible in Chicago Sunday night during blood-red ‘eclipse for the Americas’
Around the city and suburbs, a partial eclipse will be visible beginning at 9:27 p.m. Sunday, with the total phase starting at 10:29 p.m. and its peak at 11:11 pm., according to the Adler Planetarium.
By Marcia Dunn | AP
 