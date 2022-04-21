The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 21, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Monty the piping plover is back at Montrose Beach

His mate, Rose, hasn’t been spotted yet this year after flying down to her usual winter getaway in Anclote Key, Florida.

Tom Schuba By Tom Schuba
   
SHARE Monty the piping plover is back at Montrose Beach
Piping plover Monty walks near the area sectioned off for the endangered species on Montrose Beach on the North Side, Wednesday morning, April 28, 2021.

Piping plover Monty walks near the area sectioned off for the endangered species on Montrose Beach on the North Side, Wednesday morning, April 28, 2021.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file photo

After wintering in Texas, Monty the piping plover has made his way back to Montrose Beach.

He was captured on video strutting around his old stomping grounds Thursday, according to a tweet from the Chicago Piping Plovers group, a collaboration between the Chicago Audubon Society and the Chicago and Illinois ornithological societies.

His mate, Rose, hasn’t been spotted yet this year after flying down to her usual winter getaway in Anclote Key, Florida.The highly endangered Great Lakes piping plovers have nested at Montrose Beach every spring and summer since 2019, and their respective returns are now hotly anticipated.

Tamima Itani, vice president and treasurer of the Illinois Ornithological Society, said plover watchers shouldn’t be alarmed that Rose apparently hasn’t made her trip up north.

“In the past two years, Monty and Rose have returned within like 24 hours of each other,” Itani said. “But the first year, 2019, there was almost like a 10-day gap until they were both on the same beach.”

“We’re just keeping our fingers crossed and hoping that she’ll be back soon as well,” she added, noting that Monty’s back “relatively early” compared to the other years.

Although the beloved pair has always faced an uphill battle trying to reproduce and raise chicks on a public beach, last year’s trip to Chicago was particularly perilous. A skunk attacked their nest in June, eating four eggs but leaving Monty and Rose unharmed.

Ultimately, though, they persisted and gave birth to four chicks just over a month later, two of which went missing and were presumed dead. The remaining offspring were named Imani and Siewka.

Itani said she’s encouraged that the plovers have more “beach real estate” to nest on because the water level is lower, adding that the protected area at Montrose Beach has almost doubled from last year.

She acknowledged, however, that storm surges and gawkers can be disruptive. Bob Dolgan, a documentarian who has directed two films about Monty and Rose, also warned that predators and even dogs can pose a threat to the birds.

The piping plovers group urges the public to give the birds space, look for official monitors who can advise on safe viewing and help keep the beaches clean.

Even before Monty made his return, there was plenty of plover action at Chicago beaches this week. Another Great Lakes plover was spotted Tuesday at Rainbow Beach, while a Great Plains plover showed up at Montrose Beach the following day.

“It’s not totally unusual for other plovers to kind of wander through Chicago around this time of year, aside from Monty and Rose,” Dolgan said. “So I think the excitement with those wanderers is the potential that an additional plover pair could set up a nest in Chicago.”

A cleanup is planned Saturday at Rainbow Beach, which is considered by some experts to be the next most likely nesting ground after Montrose Beach, according to Chicago Ornithological Society President Edward Warden.

Next Up In News
Pritzker touts state’s latest Wall Street bond rating upgrade: ‘Step by step we are putting Illinois on firm fiscal footing’
Jam Productions sold to Los Angeles-based SaveLive
Bailey’s GOP bid for governor picks up support from anti-abortion leaders — and big bucks from Republican mega donor
What would it cost to reduce crime in Chicago?
He walked away from a violent life in Chicago and still got shot. But he doesn’t even want to know who pulled the trigger.
Arrests, shootings plunged among those who took part in anti-violence program, even as crime spiked in city, new study finds
The Latest
Gov. J.B. Pritzker discusses the latest upgrade to the state’s bond rating at a news conference at the Thompson Center on Thursday.
Springfield
Pritzker touts state’s latest Wall Street bond rating upgrade: ‘Step by step we are putting Illinois on firm fiscal footing’
Pritzker held a last-minute Chicago news conference, his second of the day, to take a victory lap over the upgrade. The Democratic governor, facing a reelection battle in November, has spotlighted the state’s fiscal rating upgrades and debt paydowns during his tenure in at least one campaign TV ad.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Jerry Mickelson, co-founder of Jam Productions, at The Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., where an extensive restoration is underway.
Music
Jam Productions sold to Los Angeles-based SaveLive
“It has been obvious that for Jam’s business to grow, it needed to be part of a network, something larger with more locations,” said Jam co-founder Jerry Mickelson.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
State Sen. Darren Bailey, left, announces endorsements for his campaign for governor from key anti-abortion leaders on Thursday.
Elections
Bailey’s GOP bid for governor picks up support from anti-abortion leaders — and big bucks from Republican mega donor
The endorsements from Illinois Family Action, Illinois Federation for Right to Life and Illinois Citizens for Life come a day after Bailey reported a $2.5 million campaign contribution from Dick Uihlein, bringing the total the Lake Forest businessman has donated to $3,525,000.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
merlin_94970889.jpg
Crime
What would it cost to reduce crime in Chicago?
Experts peg the yearly costs at hundreds of millions — and as high as $1 billion — to make Chicago as safe as New York or Los Angeles.
By Andy Grimm
 
merlin_102886340.jpg
Metro/State
He walked away from a violent life in Chicago and still got shot. But he doesn’t even want to know who pulled the trigger.
Larice Nelson has no interest in getting revenge after the incident last summer. He just wants to help other potential victims turn their lives around.
By Andy Grimm
 