Friday, May 20, 2022
2 injured, 1 fatally, after motorcyclist strikes man crossing street in Portage Park

A man, 46, was crossing the street in the 5600 block of West Irving Park Road about 10:50 p.m. when he was fatally struck by a motorcyclist going west, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Two people were injured, one fatally, after a motorcyclist struck a man crossing the street Thursday night in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

A man, 46, was crossing the street in the 5600 block of West Irving Park Road about 10:50 p.m. when he was struck by a motorcyclist going west, Chicago police said.

He was taken by paramedics to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The motorcyclist, a 35-year-old man, was taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

The Major Accidents Unit were investigating.

