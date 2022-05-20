2 injured, 1 fatally, after motorcyclist strikes man crossing street in Portage Park
Two people were injured, one fatally, after a motorcyclist struck a man crossing the street Thursday night in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.
A man, 46, was crossing the street in the 5600 block of West Irving Park Road about 10:50 p.m. when he was struck by a motorcyclist going west, Chicago police said.
He was taken by paramedics to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.
The motorcyclist, a 35-year-old man, was taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.
The Major Accidents Unit were investigating.
