4-year-old boy dead, 3 children critically hurt in West Humboldt Park fire

A 4-year-old boy died three other children were critically injured in a basement fire in West Humboldt Park early Sunday, according to Chicago fire and police officials.

The fire began about 12:20 a.m. in the basement of a house in the 4000 block of West Potomac Avenue on the Northwest Side, fire officials said.

Fire officials said four children and two adults were taken to various hospitals for treatment.



Axel Cruz was pronounced dead at Saints Mary and Elisabeth Medical Center, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A second boy, 5, was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

A third boy, 7, was taken to the Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition.

The fourth boy, 11, also was taken to Loyola in critical condition.

The children all suffered from smoke inhalation, according to police.

Two adults were also injured in the blaze, police said. A 40-year-old woman was taken to West Suburban Hospital with minor smoke inhalation, officials said. She was listed in good condition.

A man, 35, was taken to St. Mary’s with minor smoke inhalation and was in good condition, police said.

Preliminary indications point to the fire being accidental. Area Five as well as Arson Section Detectives are still on scene investigating.

A neighbor who lived across the street told the Sun-Times she had seen the children just hours earlier. She broke down in tears as she overheard a fire official say that it “wasn’t looking too good” for at least one of them.

Contributing: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere

