Monday, June 6, 2022
Driver issued no citations after fatally striking 2-year-old riding mini-scooter in Lincoln Square

The boy was riding across Leavitt Street at Eastwood Avenue Thursday when a woman driving a Mitsubishi struck him, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
Raphael Cardenas, 2-year-old, was struck and killed by a driver June 2.

An SUV driver has not been issued citations after she struck and killed a 2-year-old boy riding a mini-scooter in Lincoln Square Thursday evening, according to police.

The boy, Raphael Cardenas, was riding the scooter at Leavitt Street at Eastwood Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. when a woman driving a Mitsubishi struck him, Chicago police said.

The child was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital and pronounced dead that evening, police said. The boy was identified as Raphael Cardenas by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The driver, a 24-year-old woman, has not been issued citations, police said Monday. The investigation remained open.

An online fundraiser has been started for Raphael’s mother and father, who is a teacher with Chicago Public Schools.

The Chicago Teachers Union wrote on social media: “A member of CTU family lost a son in a tragic accident ... Condolences to their entire family and school community. There are few words for heartbreak like this.”

Services were planned for Tuesday at Shalom Memorial Park in Arlington Heights.

The Latest
Ald. Ed Burke (14th) attends a Chicago City Council meeting in March, where members used an electronic voting system for the first time.
Crime
Judge rejects motions from Burke and co-defendants, clears racketeering case to move forward
Burke’s three-year-old criminal case has been bogged down in part by the hundreds of pages of pretrial motions. Among other things, Burke’s lawyers alleged that prosecutors withheld crucial information from Chicago’s chief federal judge as they sought to eavesdrop on City Hall phone lines as well as Burke’s cellphone.
By Jon Seidel
 
A Chicago police officer was shot June 1, 2022, in Englewood.
Crime
Machete-wielding robber wanted in 6 attacks on Northwest Side, police say
The latest attack happened Sunday night in Irving Park, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Jason Adam was one of the players who refused to wear an LGBTQ logo on his uniform.
MLB
Rays manager says team won’t be divided over LGBTQ logos
A number of Tampa Bay players decided not to wear rainbow-colored logos on their uniforms as part of the team’s annual “Pride Night” on Saturday during a game against the White Sox.
By Associated Press
 
Chicago police work the scene where two people were shot, one of them fatally, in the 1600 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, in the Douglas Park neighborhood, Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Crime
33 people shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
All but four shooting victims this weekend were wounded on the South and West sides.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Bradley-Bourbonnais’s Owen Freeman (32) drives toward the basket as Andrew’s Zain Jubeh (11) defends.
High School Basketball
City/Suburban Hoops Report Three-Pointer: Owen Freeman transfers, Bobby Durkin’s next move, June live period
Last week’s announcement that 6-9 Owen Freeman would be transferring from Bradley-Bourbonnais to Moline has turned a very good team into a legit 2022-23 state title contender in Class 4A.
By Joe Henricksen
 