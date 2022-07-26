The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Amber alert issued for 3-year-old girl in Maywood

The child, Kyaira Montgomery, was forced into a silver 2021 Honda Insight by the suspect, Shaina Davis, 31, Tuesday morning, police said in the alert.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Kyaira_Montgomery.png

Maywood police have issued an Amber alert for a 3-year-old girl allegedly abducted by a woman Tuesday morning.

The child, Kyaira Montgomery, was forced into a silver 2021 Honda Insight by a woman identified as Shaina Davis, 31, police said in the alert.

They were last seen heading north on 1st Avenue in Maywood around 9:50 a.m. The car’s Illinois license plate number is CQ69619.

There is an order of protection signed against Davis, according to police, who did not release their relationship.

Kyaira is 3 feet tall and was last seen wearing a pink blouse and maroon pants during a visit by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, police said.

Davis was wearing a black and white dress, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911.

Shaina Davis

Shaina Davis

Illinois State Police

