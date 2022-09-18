The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 18, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

City blocks car caravans from Loop on third night of Mexican Independence Day celebrations

Chicago police temporarily closed off portions of downtown in an effort to prevent gridlock.

By  Mohammad Samra
   
SHARE City blocks car caravans from Loop on third night of Mexican Independence Day celebrations
Revelers celebrate Mexican Independence Day early Saturday in the Loop.

Revelers celebrate Mexican Independence Day early Saturday in the Loop.

Dave Newbart/Sun-Times

To avoid another night of gridlock downtown, the city blocked car caravans from the Loop late Saturday as revelers continued Mexican Independence Day celebrations for a third night.

Chicago police said they closed the Loop to everyone but residents and workers between 11 p.m. Saturday through 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

The closures came hours after Mayor Lori Lightfoot and police Supt. David Brown outlined plans to combat criminal behavior and gridlock downtown after tens of thousands of people flooded downtown Friday night. Police said they responded early Saturday to two shootings in the Loop and a carjacking on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

“The city is seeing increased traffic in the central business district,” the Chicago Police Department wrote on social media during the Saturday night street closures.

“To prevent gridlock traffic caused by car caravans, temporary intermittent closures are currently in effect between 18th Street and the River, and from Halsted Street to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.”

Police said they implemented the blockades to “ease the flow of traffic within our downtown area and to allow emergency vehicles, residents and workers to travel safely.”

The city resorted to a similar shutdown of the Loop in the summer of 2020 during rioting and looting following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Next Up In News
Mother of man found shot in burning vehicle calls for improvements on Far South Side road: ‘They need to know Myron was well-loved’
Armed teen shot by Chicago police officer in Chicago Lawn, officials say
After a pandemic break, North Lawndale College Prep students are ‘Peace Warriors’ again
Person found shot to death in Altgeld Gardens
Two men shot, one fatally, in Roseland shooting: police
Man killed in South Loop shooting: police
The Latest
Fenger’s Kentrell Johnson (23) holds off DuSable’s Demari Jemison (12).
High School Football
High school football schedule: Week 5
The complete area football schedule
By Michael O’Brien
 
A vigil is held for Myron Richardson, who was killed on July 6, 2021, on what would’ve been his 21st birthday near the scene he was found on the Far South Side.&nbsp;
Crime
Mother of man found shot in burning vehicle calls for improvements on Far South Side road: ‘They need to know Myron was well-loved’
The family, along with community activist Andrew Holmes, want Doty Avenue renamed in memory of Myron Richardson and more cameras and lighting on the street.
By Mohammad Samra
 
police tape
Crime
Armed teen shot by Chicago police officer in Chicago Lawn, officials say
Officers in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue surveyed a location as part of an investigation when they encountered an “armed offender” early Sunday, police said.
By Mary Norkol and David Struett
 
North Lawndale College Prep students follow principles inspired by Martin Luther King Jr. in serving as “Peace Warriors” at their high school.
Chicago
After a pandemic break, North Lawndale College Prep students are ‘Peace Warriors’ again
Based on principles inspired by Martin Luther King Jr., the West Side high school trains students to resist and prevent violence.
By WBEZ Chicago
 
A man was fatally shot Sept. 9, 2022 on the South Side.
Crime
Person found shot to death in Altgeld Gardens
About 2:20 a.m. Sunday, responding officers found the person with multiple gunshot wounds in the 700 block of East 133rd Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 