Wednesday, September 21, 2022 
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Man arrested after firing rifle at police in Marshall Square, officials say

Police did not return fire, and no injuries were reported in the incident in the 2800 block of West 25th Place.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man is in custody after he fired a rifle at police Tuesday night in Marshall Square on the West Side, according to officials.

Officers responded to a report of a person with a gun about 10:50 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 25th Place and saw a man standing in the street with a rifle, police said.

He fired shots at the officers, then dropped the rifle and ran. Officers placed him into custody after a short pursuit, police said.

No injuries were reported. Officers did not return fire, police said.

