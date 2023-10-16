Worried about getting packages to your loved ones on time this holiday season?

Never fear: The Postal Service and package delivery companies have released shipping deadlines for the holidays this year.

Last-day deadlines vary by carrier and method of transportation, but start as early as Dec. 13 for FedEx Ground Economy shipping.

The Postal Service also announced it will not hike its prices with a high-demand surcharge this year.

UPS lists Dec. 15 as the last day for ground delivery across the U.S. and Canada. For international deliveries and other air shipments, packages must be mailed by Dec. 21.

For domestic deliveries, FedEx has options as late as Dec. 22, for same day, but suggests mailing packages by Dec. 15 for five-day ground shipments.

The Postal Service lists Dec. 16 as the deadline for ground shipping and first-class mail within the U.S. International shipments may vary based on destination.

