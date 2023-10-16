The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Postal Service, package delivery companies release holiday shipping deadlines

Start mailing your packages by Dec. 13 to get them to loved ones by Christmas.

By  Isabel Funk
   
FILE - A UPS driver prepares to deliver packages in Baltimore, Md., Dec. 19, 2018. UPS plans to hire more than 100,000 workers _ at higher pay than a year ago _ to help handle the holiday rush this season, in line with hiring the previous three years.

The Postal Service and big package-delivery companies have set holiday shipping deadlines.

AP file

Worried about getting packages to your loved ones on time this holiday season?

Never fear: The Postal Service and package delivery companies have released shipping deadlines for the holidays this year.

Last-day deadlines vary by carrier and method of transportation, but start as early as Dec. 13 for FedEx Ground Economy shipping.

The Postal Service also announced it will not hike its prices with a high-demand surcharge this year.

UPS lists Dec. 15 as the last day for ground delivery across the U.S. and Canada. For international deliveries and other air shipments, packages must be mailed by Dec. 21.

For domestic deliveries, FedEx has options as late as Dec. 22, for same day, but suggests mailing packages by Dec. 15 for five-day ground shipments.

The Postal Service lists Dec. 16 as the deadline for ground shipping and first-class mail within the U.S. International shipments may vary based on destination.

