Fire damages historic mansion in Joliet used for weddings, banquets, other events

An historic mansion in Joliet used for weddings, banquets and other events was damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters called to the Haley Mansion around 4 p.m. and found flames and heavy smoke coming from the attic and roof, according to fire officials.

No injuries were reported but the extent of the damage was not known.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The castle-like mansion was built 130 years ago by Patrick Columbus Haley, a lawyer and mayor of Joliet.

