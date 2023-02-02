Fire damages historic mansion in Joliet used for weddings, banquets, other events
Firefighters called to the Haley Mansion around 4 p.m. and found flames and heavy smoke coming from the attic and roof, according to fire officials. No injuries were reported but the extent of the damage was not known.
An historic mansion in Joliet used for weddings, banquets and other events was damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The castle-like mansion was built 130 years ago by Patrick Columbus Haley, a lawyer and mayor of Joliet.
