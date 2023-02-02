The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 2, 2023
Fire damages historic mansion in Joliet used for weddings, banquets, other events

Firefighters called to the Haley Mansion around 4 p.m. and found flames and heavy smoke coming from the attic and roof, according to fire officials. No injuries were reported but the extent of the damage was not known.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
An historic mansion in Joliet used for weddings, banquets and other events was damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters called to the Haley Mansion around 4 p.m. and found flames and heavy smoke coming from the attic and roof, according to fire officials. 

No injuries were reported but the extent of the damage was not known.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

The castle-like mansion was built 130 years ago by Patrick Columbus Haley, a lawyer and mayor of Joliet.

Worker at Southwest Side spa stabbed, seriously injured by patron
Federal lawsuit can proceed against Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, judge rules
Sports cards, vintage coins among unclaimed property to be auctioned by treasurer’s office
Woman charged with concealing death of mother, whose body was found in freezer at their Portage Park home
Tattoo artist facing new charges while out on bond for allegedly sexually assaulting clients
Boy, 17, found fatally shot in Roseland
Crime
Worker at Southwest Side spa stabbed, seriously injured by patron
The worker, a 35-year-old woman, was stabbed in the neck and her wrists in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue, police said. She was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Medical Center.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Vacations can certainly teach us a lot about relationships, experts say, but they don’t necessarily make or break relationships on their own.
Travel Well
Can vacationing together ruin a relationship? And tips on keeping that from happening
“You learn some of the nuances or quirks about a person’s personality when you’re traveling with them, for certain,” one expert says.
By David Oliver | USA Today
 
On Instagram
Sun-Times at 75: A look back, starting with a story that became a Jimmy Stewart movie
The first daily edition was a reminder to readers that, while they were reading a new paper, they could trust the reporting. That has never changed.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Crime
Federal lawsuit can proceed against Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, judge rules
The wrongful death lawsuit was filed by the father of a man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020.
By Associated Press
 
News
Sports cards, vintage coins among unclaimed property to be auctioned by treasurer’s office
The online auction will take place from Feb. 6-10 and also includes Rolex watches and an 1833 Carson City Morgan silver dollar.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 