Monday, February 20, 2023
Woman, 72, struck and killed by truck in South Loop

Police say a box truck turning north onto the 1100 block of South Wabash Avenue struck a woman in a crosswalk. She was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

By  David Struett
   
A 72-year-old woman died after being struck by a truck Monday afternoon in the South Loop, authorities say.

About 2:22 p.m. a box truck turning north onto the 1100 block of South Wabash Avenue struck the woman in a crosswalk, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.

Marsha Frankel, 72, was pronounced dead at 2:35 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No charges have been announced against the 31-year-old male driver.

