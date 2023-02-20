Woman, 72, struck and killed by truck in South Loop

A 72-year-old woman died after being struck by a truck Monday afternoon in the South Loop, authorities say.

About 2:22 p.m. a box truck turning north onto the 1100 block of South Wabash Avenue struck the woman in a crosswalk, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.

Marsha Frankel, 72, was pronounced dead at 2:35 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No charges have been announced against the 31-year-old male driver.

