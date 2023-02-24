The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 24, 2023
News Ukraine Chicago

Ukrainian students, refugees host prayer vigil on invasion anniversary: ‘I will remember this all my life’

St. Nicholas Cathedral School has welcomed dozens of Ukranian refugees to its student body this year.

By  Ilana Arougheti
   
SHARE Ukrainian students, refugees host prayer vigil on invasion anniversary: ‘I will remember this all my life’
Oksana Mazur (center) and the rest of the choir at St. Nicholas Cathedral School in Ukrainian Village sing the Ukrainian national anthem during a vigil on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 marking the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Oksana Mazur (center) and the rest of the choir at St. Nicholas Cathedral School in Ukrainian Village sing the Ukrainian national anthem during a vigil on Friday marking the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

One year after Russia invaded Ukraine, 13-year-old Oksana Mazur stood surrounded by peers in a Chicago auditorium, a prayer candle clutched to her chest, belting out the Ukrainian national anthem.

In April, Mazur had been forced to leave Ternopil, in western Ukraine, after Russia invaded. She’s one of 75 students at St. Nicholas Cathedral School in Ukrainian Village who arrived from Ukraine within the last year. 

St. Nicholas hosted a prayer vigil Friday to mark and mourn the first anniversary of the invasion.

Conducted in both English and Ukrainian, the vigil was organized by eighth-grade students at St. Nicholas. The class invited refugees in the community to share their stories.

Each new speaker took up a cry of “Slava Ukraini!” (“Glory to Ukraine!”), a slogan that began as a military battle cry.

“We wanted to remind people that we’re still here, and that everyone in Ukraine is still facing a lot of hardships,” said eighth-grader Olena Dub, who moved to Chicago from Ternopil five years ago.

Olena Raczkiewycz, who arrived in Chicago in March, fled from Kyiv, Ukraine after she woke up one morning to the sound of bombs exploding.

“I asked my kids to go to the bathroom and cover [their] heads,” Raczkiewycz said. “I remember everything.”

Raczkiewycz, her husband and her two children relied heavily on aid from St. Nicholas and the community, she said, having left most of their belongings behind. 

“A couple pairs of jeans and a couple suitcases, and that’s it,” Raczkiewycz said.

The choir at St. Nicholas Cathedral School sings a hymn during a vigil for the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The choir at St. Nicholas Cathedral School sings a hymn during a vigil for the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

They are among about 250,000 Ukrainian refugees who arrived in the United States over the last year; 10% live in Chicago.

In the past year, the curriculum at St. Nicholas has been adapted to support refugees and their families. 

With support from the Ukrainian American Heritage Foundation, the Big Shoulders Fund and other local organizations, the school added English lessons, social services and art therapy. An extra classroom is in the works, Cirilli said. 

“We continuously have people ringing the doorbell, calling the school, wanting to enroll their students,” Cirilli said. 

Building a new life in Chicago — and adjusting to American customs — has been difficult for Mazur.

“It has been so terrible, because I [left] my home, my friends, my school,” Mazur told the Sun-Times. But Olena Dub and other students in her class “helped me sometimes forget about the events that are taking place.” 

The choir at St. Nicholas Cathedral School sang the Ukrainian national anthem during a vigil on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

The choir at St. Nicholas Cathedral School sang the Ukrainian national anthem during Friday’s vigil.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The vigil concluded with a surprise performance by Trioda, a Ukrainian vocal trio once featured on Ukrainian X-Factor. The group, which now tours to raise funds and awareness for Ukrainian refugees, brought some to tears.

“When we sing the anthem today, I feel old feelings that people felt a hundred years ago,” Mazur said.

As students prayed and candles burned, teachers passed out white and yellow roses to the 75 recent arrivals, symbolizing solidarity.

“People are looking at our brothers and sisters in Ukraine who are willing to sacrifice their lives for the truth, for freedom,” said Archbishop Borys Gudziak. “And that is for whom we pray.”

Children’s drawings and messages of support for Ukraine, glued to a poster at St. Nicholas Cathedral School.

Children’s drawings and messages of support for Ukraine, glued to a poster at St. Nicholas Cathedral School.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Some younger students have found it easier to adjust to Chicago, said Mazur. She remembers life back home more clearly — as well as the trauma of fleeing. 

“Until [the war] ends, all Ukrainians will feel terrible,” Mazur told the Sun-Times. “I will remember this all my life.” 

St. Nicholas staff are still collecting donations for tuition, school supplies and other necessities.

“We’re looking at probably another school year in the same sort of situation, supporting these students so that they can attend our school,” Cirilli said. 

merlin_111705522.jpg
Students and teachers at St. Nicholas Cathedral School shared prayer candles during Friday’s vigil in support of Ukraine, keeping each others’ flames lit. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
1 of 4
merlin_111705532.jpg
St. Nicholas teachers handed out roses to the 75 students who are refugees from Ukraine as Friday’s prayer vigil concluded. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
2 of 4
merlin_111705524.jpg
Ukrainian band ‘Trioda’ perform for students and teachers at St. Nicholas Cathedral School during a vigil for the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The vocal trio is currently on tour to raise awareness and funds for Ukrainian refugees. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
3 of 4
merlin_111705514.jpg
Students at St. Nicholas Cathedral School raise their candles up in the air during a vigil for the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Singing and praying with the Ukrainian Village school community helped 13-year-old Oksana Mazur feel in touch with her predecessors, Mazur told the Sun-Times. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
4 of 4
merlin_111705522.jpg
merlin_111705532.jpg
merlin_111705524.jpg
merlin_111705514.jpg

Next Up In News
After pollution rules revised, two asphalt makers in lead for city work
Illinois Republicans, Democrats focusing on building party up from the bottom
At 103, Loyola’s Sister Jean reflects on life, prayer and basketball in memoir
Why are so many people leaving Illinois?
Picture Chicago: 16 must-see photos from the last week
Mayor, city workers union announce tentative agreement, averting strike before election
The Latest
A truck leaves MAT Asphalt at 2055 W. Pershing Rd. across from McKinley Park.
Environment
After pollution rules revised, two asphalt makers in lead for city work
MAT Asphalt, the target of community complaints, was the low bidder on two of five city contracts.
By Brett Chase
 
Candidate campaign signs outside the Chicago Public Library’s Clearing branch on Feb. 18 in the Clearing neighborhood.
Columnists
Illinois Republicans, Democrats focusing on building party up from the bottom
Both parties are jumping into smaller and local races. This is an unprecedented move, but perhaps we’re in unprecedented times.
By Rich Miller
 
Sneed022623.jpg
Columnists
Jimmy Carter, our nation’s North Star, is leaving us a shining path to follow
Sneed: At 98 years old, America’s moral compass is in hospice care.
By Michael Sneed
 
Bryan Ramos, White Sox prospect. (John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times)
White Sox
White Sox third base prospect Bryan Ramos does more than talk a good game
Ramos a quick study learning English. “It’s important in this sport,” Ramos said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
The Padres’ Manny Machado, shown during a game at Wrigley Field last season, became the first player to be called for a pitch clock violation.
MLB
Padres’ Manny Machado makes baseball history with first pitch clock violation
He wasn’t fully in the batter’s box and alert to Mariners lefty Robbie Ray as the 15-second clock wound under 8 seconds in the bottom of the first inning. Umpire Ryan Blakney called time and signaled strike one against Machado.
By Bernie Wilson | Associated Press
 