Roads to freeze overnight, temperatures to rise through the weekend

Slick roads are expected in Chicago as temperatures will drop below freezing overnight and into early Saturday.

A layer of snow covered most of Chicago and surrounding areas Friday night. By 10 p.m., over an inch and a half of snow had accumulated at O’Hare Airport, the national weather service said.

With the exception of some flurries, snowfall was expected to stop by 11 p.m. The biggest concern was slick roads making travel hazardous. Temperature were predicted to drop below freezing throughout the night and into early Saturday, meteorologist Scott Baker said.

Most of the snow was expected to melt away by midday Saturday and warmer weather would continue throughout the weekend, Baker said.