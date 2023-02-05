Man dead after Chicago Lawn fire

A man was dead after a fire early Sunday in Chicago Lawn on the South Side.
The man, 36, was in a vacant building sometime Sunday morning in the 6400 block of South Whipple Street when the fire started, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.
He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, officials said.
The cause of the fire was still under investigation.
