Thursday, April 13, 2023
Mourners to gather for funeral of CFD Lt. Jan Tchoryk

Tchoryk died battling a blaze in a high-rise building on Lake Shore Drive on the morning of April 5 in the Gold Coast. He was one of two fire department members who died on the job last week.

By  David Struett
   
A group of Chicago Firefighters walk back to the firetruck after attending the Wake for CFD Lieutenant Jan Tchoryk at Cumberland Chapels, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Norridge Ill.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Officials and members of the Chicago Fire Department on Thursday will pay their final respects to Lt. Jan Tchoryk, one of two CFD members who died on the job last week.

Tchoryk’s funeral was scheduled for 10 a.m. at St Joseph Ukrainian Church, 5000 N. Cumberland Ave.

Interment for the 26-year department veteran will follow immediately at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Cemetery, 8851 W. Higgins Ave.

Lt. Jan Tchoryk

Lt. Jan Tchoryk

CHI311

Tchoryk, 55, died April 5 while battling an extra-alarm blaze in a high-rise building on Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast neighborhood. His cause of death was determined to be hypertensive-arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Tchoryk was an outdoorsman and a Navy veteran who served in Desert Storm. He had a big family that included a son who recently joined the Chicago Police Department.

He was one of two firefighters who died while on duty last week. A day earlier, firefighter Jermaine Pelt died working to put out a house fire in West Pullman.

Tchoryk’s visitation was held Wednesday night at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence, in suburban Norridge.

