A man was found dead early Sunday near O’Hare International Airport, according to Chicago police.
About 3:20 a.m., the man, 57, was found unresponsive in the first block of West O’Hare Street, police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
The incident is under investigation.
The Latest
Mike Clevinger pitches five scoreless innings in his Sox debut, Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert Jr. homer
Weather forecast prompts change from 3:10 p.m. to 2:10 p.m. start
Terry has seen his share of DNP [Did Not Play] Coach’s Decision this season, and after already informing the team that he wants to play Summer League for a second offseason, his main focus is making sure he “ain’t going through this again.”
The Sox started their season on the road in Houston before returning to Chicago for their home opener at 3:10 p.m. Monday when they take on the Giants.
Sakamoto was a pioneer of the electronics music of the late 1970s and co-founded the Yellow Magic Orchestra, also known as YMO.