Sunday, April 2, 2023
Man found dead near O’Hare Airport

About 3:20 a.m., the man, 57, was found unresponsive in the first block of West O’Hare Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was found dead Apr. 2, 2023 near O’Hare International Airport.

A man was found dead early Sunday near O’Hare International Airport, according to Chicago police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The incident is under investigation.

The Latest
Yoan Moncada celebrates after a double against the Houston Astros, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Houston. Moncada also homered for the second time in the series. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox hang on to defeat Astros, gain series split
Mike Clevinger pitches five scoreless innings in his Sox debut, Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert Jr. homer
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Fans tailgate before the White Sox’ home opener last season. (Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox change game time for Monday’s home opener
Weather forecast prompts change from 3:10 p.m. to 2:10 p.m. start
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Dalen Terry
Bulls
Bulls rookie Dalen Terry is poised to make sure he plays next season
Terry has seen his share of DNP [Did Not Play] Coach’s Decision this season, and after already informing the team that he wants to play Summer League for a second offseason, his main focus is making sure he “ain’t going through this again.”
By Joe Cowley
 
Guaranteed Rate Field
White Sox
White Sox fans: Your guide to Guaranteed Rate Field for the 2023 season
The Sox started their season on the road in Houston before returning to Chicago for their home opener at 3:10 p.m. Monday when they take on the Giants.
By Courtney Kueppers | WBEZ
 
merlin_112523769.jpg
Obituaries
Ryuichi Sakamoto, composer for ‘The Last Emperor’ and ‘The Revenant,’ dies at 71
Sakamoto was a pioneer of the electronics music of the late 1970s and co-founded the Yellow Magic Orchestra, also known as YMO.
By Associated Press
 