Chicago Bulls College Prep students sent home after large, mace-fueled fight

Two people were injured during a large, mace-fueled fight Friday afternoon at Chicago Bulls College Prep on the Near West Side, pushing administrators to cancel classes for the rest of the day.

Emergency crews were called to the school in the 2000 block of West Adams Street just before 12:30 p.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department. Officials sent five ambulances to the school because a chemical irritant was used in the fight.

Two adult staff members were transported to hospitals in good to fair condition, fire officials said. Four people refused medical treatment.

Students were released for the day, fire officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

