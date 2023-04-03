The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 3, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Rain holds off as White Sox fans tailgate, celebrate at home opener

The White Sox took on the San Francisco Giants in their home opener at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday. The Sox went 2-2 against the defending world champion Houston Astros over the weekend.

By  Catherine Odom
   
SHARE Rain holds off as White Sox fans tailgate, celebrate at home opener
Fans gather outside Guaranteed Rate Field for the White Sox home opener Monday, April 3, 2023 against the San Francisco Giants.

Fans gather outside Guaranteed Rate Field for the White Sox home opener Monday against the San Francisco Giants.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

David Blitstein’s father has held White Sox season tickets since the 1950s, and over the years, he figures they went to about 30 home openers together.

Now, Blitstein, who lives in Roscoe Park, is continuing the tradition with his kids. He and his wife, Lena Blitstein, brought their children Ella, 11, and Isaac, 9, to their third Sox home opener as a family, as the team faced the San Francisco Giants. Isaac brought a baseball and a Sharpie in hopes of scoring Tim Anderson’s autograph.

White Sox baseball means “everything” to her husband, Lena said.

Even as the sky threatened rain, the Guaranteed Rate Field parking lots filled with the smoke from tailgaters’ grills and the sound of cornhole games hours before the game began.

Plenty of other families in the parking lot were observing similar traditions.

Jackie Walsko teared up as she remembered going to Sox games with her dad. The friends she tailgated with on Monday called her “one of the biggest Sox fans on Earth.”

“It’s my favorite thing to do,” Walsko said.

She said her father’s health is deteriorating, but she hopes to bring him to one more game.

Jackie Walsko, Jennifer Dahl, Nancy Mink and David DuVall tailgate at the White Sox 2023 home opener on Monday.

Jackie Walsko, Jennifer Dahl, Nancy Mink and David DuVall tailgate at the White Sox 2023 home opener on Monday.

Catherine Odom/Sun-Times

The home opener brought Ron Klemme and his son Ean Klemme all the way from Winona, Minnesota to celebrate Ean’s birthday. He turned 20 on Monday, and Ron Klemme figures they’ve celebrated about 10 of his birthdays this way.

Alex Moody, a self-described “Sox fanatic” from Frankfort, Illinois, said he’s been a diehard fan since the 2005 World Series. As someone who grew up on the South Side, being a Sox fan is part of his family lineage, he said.

“Everyone in my family is a Sox fan,” Moody said. He added, laughing: “If you’re from the South Side and you root for the Cubs, you are an absolute disgrace.”

Fans were optimistic about the upcoming season, and seeing the White Sox split their weekend series with the Houston Astros, the defending World Series champions, didn’t hurt.

“They could have probably won all four games, so I think they’re looking pretty good this year,” said Ron Durr, who lives in Bolingbrook. Durr cheered the Sox on with his wife, Alenda Durr and Diego, their son.

Durr also said he is hopeful about the change in Sox leadership, with Pedro Grifol taking over as manager this season.

Fans play cornhole at a tailgate before the White Sox 2023 home opener Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Fans play cornhole at a tailgate before the White Sox 2023 home opener Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Catherine Odom/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Here’s everything you need to know as Passover starts this week
Chicago State University faculty walk out on strike
2023 Chicago City Council runoff elections: Our coverage of all 14 wards still on the ballot
McDonald’s closes offices ahead of layoffs
Heated mayoral race wraps up, but outcome may not be known for days
Starbucks fires Buffalo worker active in unionization effort
The Latest
Leah Nozick, 10, leads the Four Questions of Passover during Seder at the Feldman House Monday night, April 14, 2014. Jewish tradition holds that the youngest child at the table reads the questions. | Michelle L. Quinn~ For Sun-Times Media
Religion
Here’s everything you need to know as Passover starts this week
As one of the most widely observed holidays in the Jewish tradition, Passover commemorates the liberation of Jews from slavery in Egypt.
By David Struett
 
Striking faculty and staff picket at Chicago State University on Monday, April 3.
Education
Chicago State University faculty walk out on strike
University administrators said all support services and most, if not all, classes would continue during the strike.
By Lisa Philip | WBEZ
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot presides over a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall in January 2023.
Elections
2023 Chicago City Council runoff elections: Our coverage of all 14 wards still on the ballot
More than a quarter of the seats in Chicago’s City Council will be determined through runoff elections on Tuesday. Find stories below breaking down all 14 races and their respective candidates.
By Sun-Times staff
 
The main entrance to McDonald’s headquarters on April 3, 2023.
Business
McDonald’s closes offices ahead of layoffs
Employees were told to stay away from the office while announcements go out about which of them will be laid off.
By David Roeder and Stefano Esposito
 
Election judge Jerome Gay on duty in January at the Loop Supersite on the first day of early voting in round one of the mayoral election.
Elections
Heated mayoral race wraps up, but outcome may not be known for days
“I highly doubt either camp will concede on election night because up to 100,000 votes may not be counted when we go to bed on election night,” said pollster Matt Podgorski of M3 Strategies.
By Fran Spielman
 