The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

53 people applied to be Chicago’s next police superintendent. Fred Waller not among them.

More than half of the applicants came from people affiliated at one time with CPD. The Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability will submit three names to Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson by mid-July.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE 53 people applied to be Chicago’s next police superintendent. Fred Waller not among them.
Anthony Driver Jr., president of the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability, announced Wednesday that 53 people applied to be Chicago’s next police superintendent.

Anthony Driver Jr., president of the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability, announced Wednesday that 53 people applied to be Chicago’s next police superintendent.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

A majority of the 53 people who have applied to run the Chicago Police Department work for or have worked in the department, says the city commission tasked with narrowing the field of candidates.

Of the applicants, 32 are people who were at one point affiliated with CPD. Soon-to-be interim Supt. Fred Waller did not apply by the deadline Sunday.

Waller last week said he was not interested in the permanent job. He’ll become interim superintendent May 15 when Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson is sworn in.

“He’s a man of his word,” Anthony Driver Jr., president of the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability, said in a news conference Wednesday at City Hall.

The commission will now interview all qualified applicants and present three names to Johnson by July 14.

Related

Driver said the search “represents a transformative opportunity to shape the future of law enforcement in our city.”

“Our goal is to find a superintendent who understands the complexities of policing a diverse city like ours, but also embody our shared values of equity, justice and community-centered policing,” he said.

Most of the 53 applicants are men; 11 are women, Driver said. Twenty-two applicants are Black, 24 are white and seven are Hispanic.

Applicants are from 10 states, and one applicant lives outside the U.S., but Driver did not say where.

Six applicants have experience as a police chief of a “major city,” Driver said.

The commission began a nationwide search in early March after then-Supt. David Brown announced his resignation the day after Mayor Lori Lightfoot lost her campaign for reelection.

Related

This is the first search for police superintendent since the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability was created in 2021.

In previous searches, the Chicago Police Board would forward three names to the mayor, who picked a candidate and got City Council approval.

Driver said the commission’s search has been guided by input from the community. His commission has held a series of public forums since April, asking for input on what the community wants in the next superintendent.

Driver said many people in the community have said they want the next top cop to be someone who “puts the community first” and who views the federal consent decree — a result of the 2014 fatal police shooting of Laquan McDonald — as “a floor, not a ceiling.”

Three more community forums are scheduled over the next month.

Next Up In News
Four teens charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police Officer Aréanah Preston
Victory over COVID! Nation jubilant!
Woman with a bat attacks 8 people on Northwest Side, suspect taken into custody
1 killed, 1 critically wounded in Austin drive-by shooting
Woman killed, 13-year-old boy wounded in Near West Side shooting
Man fatally shot during argument outside South Shore fast food restaurant
The Latest
Chicago police officer Aréanah Preston smiles in her official portrait for the Chicago Police Department.
News
Four teens charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police Officer Aréanah Preston
The charges were filed against Joseph Brooks, 18, Jakwon Buchanan, 18, Trevell Breeland, 19, and Jaylan Frazier, 16, who was charged as an adult.
By Tom Schuba and Matthew Hendrickson
 
People wear mask as they wait at a bus stop in downtown Chicago on April 22, 2020. May 11 is the official end to the COVID-19 public emergency.
Other Views
The COVID-19 emergency is over. Let’s strengthen public health to avert the next crisis.
The SARS-CoV2 virus that causes COVID-19 still circulates, and new variants will continue to emerge. Our nation’s public health system needs more support, two University of Illinois experts write.
By Sheldon H. Jacobson and Janet A. Jokela
 
The iron that gives red meat its color can damage the pancreas if not eaten in moderation and increase the risk for diabetes. Red meat should be consumed in moderation.
Eat Well
Diabetes and diet? A nutrition expert weighs in on healthy food choices — and the myths
While excess weight increases the risk for diabetes, proper nutrition is likely just as important.
By Karen Weintraub | USA Today
 
Kamehachi restaurant, Northbrook, at 12:30 p.m. on March 16, 2020, the day before J.B. Pritzker ordered all Illinois restaurants closed.
Columnists
Victory over COVID! Nation jubilant!
Just kidding. Country yawns as emergency officially ends since only 1,000 Americans die of COVID each week.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Justin Fields and Matt Nagy won’t hold their next reunion in Germany.
Bears
Bears avoid Germany trip, will face Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium instead
The Chiefs will host a game in Frankfurt, and the possible opponents were the Bears, Lions and Dolphins. The NFL announced the Dolphins’ selection Wednesday.
By Jason Lieser
 