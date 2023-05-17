The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

Hundreds gather for funeral of slain Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston

Former Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Mayor Brandon Johnson and interim Police Supt. Fred Waller were among the mourners waiting for the hearse carrying Preston’s body.

By  Tom Schuba and Sophie Sherry
   
Two Chicago cops embrace before the funeral of fellow officer Aréanah Preston at Trinity United Church of Christ in Roseland, Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Two Chicago cops embrace before the funeral of fellow officer Aréanah Preston at Trinity United Church of Christ in Roseland, Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Hundreds of people gathered Wednesday morning for the funeral of Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston, who was shot and killed earlier this month outside her home in Avalon Park.

As bagpipers played outside Trinity United Church of Christ in Roseland, former Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Mayor Brandon Johnson and interim Police Supt. Fred Waller were among the mourners waiting outside for the hearse carrying Preston’s body.

Interim Supt. Fred Waller and former Mayor Lori Lightfoot await the arrival of a hearse carrying Officer Aréanah Preston's body to Trinity United Church of Christ in Roseland, Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Interim Supt. Fred Waller and former Mayor Lori Lightfoot await the arrival of a hearse carrying Officer Aréanah Preston’s body to Trinity United Church of Christ in Roseland, Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Preston was fatally wounded early May 6 when she exchanged gunfire with a group of robbers who approached her as she returned home from work still wearing her police uniform.

Four teenagers were charged in the killing last week.

Though she was off-duty at the time, Preston’s slaying is being considered a line-of-duty death.

