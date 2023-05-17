Hundreds gather for funeral of slain Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston
Former Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Mayor Brandon Johnson and interim Police Supt. Fred Waller were among the mourners waiting for the hearse carrying Preston’s body.
Hundreds of people gathered Wednesday morning for the funeral of Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston, who was shot and killed earlier this month outside her home in Avalon Park.
As bagpipers played outside Trinity United Church of Christ in Roseland, former Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Mayor Brandon Johnson and interim Police Supt. Fred Waller were among the mourners waiting outside for the hearse carrying Preston’s body.
Preston was fatally wounded early May 6 when she exchanged gunfire with a group of robbers who approached her as she returned home from work still wearing her police uniform.
Four teenagers were charged in the killing last week.
Though she was off-duty at the time, Preston’s slaying is being considered a line-of-duty death.
