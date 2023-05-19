3-year-old boy dies after dresser falls on him in Little Village

A 3-year-old boy died earlier this week after a dresser fell on him inside a Little Village neighborhood home, authorities said.

Emergency crews were called about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to the home in the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road, where Johan Garcia had been trapped under the furniture, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene.

Autopsy results released Friday determined Garcia suffered compressional asphyxia, and authorities ruled his death an accident.

Detectives were conducting a death investigation.