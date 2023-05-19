The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 20, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

3-year-old boy dies after dresser falls on him in Little Village

Johan Garcia died Tuesday afternoon in the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road, authorities said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
3-year-old boy dies after dresser falls on him in Little Village
Crime scene tape

A toddler was killed when a dresser fell on him this week in Little Village, authorities said.

Sun-Times file

A 3-year-old boy died earlier this week after a dresser fell on him inside a Little Village neighborhood home, authorities said.

Emergency crews were called about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to the home in the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road, where Johan Garcia had been trapped under the furniture, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene.

Autopsy results released Friday determined Garcia suffered compressional asphyxia, and authorities ruled his death an accident.

Detectives were conducting a death investigation.

