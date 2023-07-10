The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 10, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Northern Lights may illuminate Chicago skies this week

The lights also may be visible in 16 other states including Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

By  Jacquelyne Germain
   
SHARE Northern Lights may illuminate Chicago skies this week
An aurora borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, seen on April 24, 2023 near Washtucna, Wash.

An aurora borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, seen in April near Washtucna, Wash.

Associated Press

The celestial spectacle known as the Northern Lights may grace the skies of Chicago starting Wednesday night into Thursday morning, captivating eager onlookers across the city.

Also known as aurora borealis, the lights may be visible on the low horizon in Chicago and seen overhead in Minneapolis and Milwaukee, according to the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks. 

Those lights also could be visible in 16 other states besides Illinois, including Michigan, Indiana, New York, Vermont and New Hampshire. 

Billy Reed of Illinois Storm Chasers said clear weather is needed to see the Northern Lights, so the thunderstorms and rain forecast for Wednesday in Chicago could make it harder for people to catch a glimpse.

“At this stage when you’re two or three days out, it’s really hard to predict what cloud coverage is going to look like specifically after storms,” said Reed, a space weather geographic information systems specialist with the Storm Chasers. 

Weather and conditions permitting, the best viewing time in Chicago is 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., according to the Space Weather Prediction Center.

Michelle Nichols, director of public observing at Adler Planetarium, said auroras and the weather conditions needed to see them can be unpredictable and fast-changing, so there really is no perfect time. 

“Even though they’re being predicted for Wednesday night into Thursday morning, we truly don’t know when exactly to send people out,” Nichols said.

In Chicago, those who want to see the lights should avoid downtown. Light pollution can make seeing the lights more difficult, especially since the aurora borealis is dim to begin with, said Adam Miller, an astronomy professor at Northwestern University. 

“If one could find a relatively open field with sight lines to the north that’s in a dark location, and if you give your eyes the opportunity to adjust to the dark ambient light, that would improve chances to be able to see the aurora,” Miler said. 

Generally, the darker the area, the better the show, Nichols added, while Reed said to allow about 30 minutes for eyes to adjust to the darkness. 

Assuming the lights are visible Wednesday night, Miller said, onlookers should expect green or red hues.

Auroras occur when charged particles from the sun interact with Earth’s magnetic field. The particles become trapped in the magnetic field, then move toward the planet’s magnetic poles. When the charged particles interact with atoms high in Earth’s atmosphere, they cause atmospheric gases to glow, which creates the different colors people see in auroras. The types of atoms help determine which colors appear.

Miller said it’s rare to see the aurora borealis as far south as Chicago. In April, the Northern Lights were visible throughout parts of Illinois. 

Related

Auroras tend to occur when there’s more solar activity, such as sunspots, and we’re approaching a period of greater activity, known as a solar maximum, Miller said.

“It’s not unusual that now and maybe over the next several months, there may be other events like this as well,” Miller said.

To Nichols, the beauty of the Northern Lights is watching what is essentially the sun touching Earth’s magnetic field.

“You are seeing interaction between the Sun and Earth,” Nichols said. “That in and of itself is amazing. We are not to completely separate objects in the universe. One interacts with the other and you’re seeing that.”

Next Up In News
Conyears-Ervin in a switch, poised to challenge Rep. Danny Davis in 7th District primary
Swifties, post-pandemic travelers help Illinois break hotel revenue record: ‘Our tourism industry is back and it’s booming’
Bitwise bankruptcy ends plan for tech-training venture on South Side
Once targeted for demolition, Lincoln Square motel slated to become ‘stabilization housing’
Man shot to death in Austin
Rapper G Herbo had gun, nearly 250 grams of weed during River North traffic stop, police say
The Latest
Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin, pictured at a City Council meeting, is exploring a 2024 bid for Congress.
Columnists
Conyears-Ervin in a switch, poised to challenge Rep. Danny Davis in 7th District primary
In April, Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin launched an exploratory committee, saying she would run for Congress only if Rep. Danny Davis retires. She changed course, even as Davis seeks another term.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Taylor Swift performs during the first of her three shows at Soldier Field on June 2.
Entertainment and Culture
Swifties, post-pandemic travelers help Illinois break hotel revenue record: ‘Our tourism industry is back and it’s booming’
Three consecutive Taylor Swift concerts in June helped to break an all-time hotel weekend occupancy record in Chicago.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Outside Bitwise Industries’ training center in Bakersfield, California.
Business
Bitwise bankruptcy ends plan for tech-training venture on South Side
The California-based firm closed abruptly, laying off 900 people, and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy amid several lawsuits and a report of an FBI probe.
By David Roeder
 
Pat Fitzgerald
College Sports
Northwestern fires football coach Pat Fitzgerald
Move comes after new allegations came to light following the coach’s two-week suspension announced Friday.
By Sun-Times staff
 
The Diplomat Motel, 5230 N. Lincoln Ave.
City Hall
Once targeted for demolition, Lincoln Square motel slated to become ‘stabilization housing’
A City Council committee OK’d Mayor Brandon Johnson’s plan to buy the Diplomat Motel, 5230 N. Lincoln Ave., for $2.9 million and turn its 40 rooms into supportive housing, with a host of other support services provided on site.
By Fran Spielman
 