Construction of new Jackie Robinson Park field house to begin this year

Construction of a new field house at Jackie Robinson Park in Washington Heights is expected to begin this year, city officials said.

The new South Side field house will replace a Chicago Public Schools annex building that has been vacant since the 2010s, according to the Chicago Park District. The old field house will be repurposed.

The 18,000-square-foot facility will be built with a $15 million grant from the state Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, city officials said. The project is expected to be completed by summer 2025.

The designs for the new Jackie Robinson Park field house were unveiled to the public Wednesday. Chicago Park District

The field house will include a full-size gymn, two multipurpose club rooms, a fitness center, a teen room, a pantry, restrooms, offices, lobby and storage space and will accommodate year-round programming, city officials said.

“A new field house is a meaningful addition to any community that acts as an anchor for personal enrichment, wellness, creative development, recreation and socialization,” said Rosa Escareño, superintendent and chief executive of the park district.

Designs for the new field house were presented to the public during a virtual meeting Wednesday. Outdoor basketball and volleyball courts will be relocated.

“This building is a community anchor, community institution, one that brings us together,” 21st Ward Ald. Ronnie Mosley said.

