21-year-old man shot in Marquette Park neighborhood

A man was shot Sunday night in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 21-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg about 8:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Western, Chicago Police said.

He took himself to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. He was being uncooperative with investigators and additional details were not immediately known.