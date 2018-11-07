Margo McDermed has won the 37th District seat in the Illinois House of Representatives, defeating challenger Matthew J. Hunt, according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.
Loading...
The Sun-Times endorsed Hunt for the 37th District Illinois House seat, saying “Springfield needs more legislators who understand that business and labor don’t have to be at odds.”
Hunt has not served in a political office. Hunt is a property and casualty insurance agent and has held leadership positions in various community organizations including as a board member of the Illinois State Fire Marshall Elevator Safety Division and a trustee of the Palos Heights Police Pension Board.
McDermed is the incumbent State Representative of the 37th District. She is a retired corporate lawyer, and she previously served on the Will County Board and as Frankfort Township Clerk.
For live election results, visit the Sun-Times election guide.