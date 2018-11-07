Fred Crespo has won the 44th District seat in the Illinois House of Representatives, defeating challenger Katy Dolan Baumer, according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.
Loading...
The Sun-Times endorsed Crespo for the 44th District Illinois House seat, saying “Crespo has represented the 44th District for 11 years, and we see no reason he shouldn’t go on.”
Crespo has occupied the 44th District Illinois House seat since 2006. Crespo is also Chairman of the Appropriations-General Services Committee. He is a former Hoffman Estates Trustee and graduate of Loyola University-Chicago. He worked for Peoples Energy and is still a licensed real estate agent.
Dolan Baumer is a resident of Streamwood, Illinois. She was a trustee on the Poplar Creek Library District overseeing it’s expansion, according to her campaign website.
For live election results, visit the Sun-Times election guide.