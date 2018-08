54-year-old man found safe after being reported missing from northwest Indiana

A 54-year-old man who was reported missing last week from northwest Indiana has been located.

Raymond Rosaschi, of Portage, Indiana, was last seen about 12:30 p.m. July 23 in Gary, Indiana, according to the Porter County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office reported that Rosaschi had been found safe in Chesterton, Indiana.