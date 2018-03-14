Amber Alert issued for 2 Markham girls taken by father, believed to be in danger

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday night for two Markham girls believed to be with their father. | Illinois State Police

Two girls are believed to be in danger Wednesday night after they were taken by their father from south suburban Markham, according to authorities.

Illinois State Police issued an Amber Alert at the request of the Markham Police Department as authorities search for 3-year-old Lynn Roby and 2-year-old Jordyn Washington.

They were believed to be taken by their father, 40-year-old Lynn Washington, according to state police. He was described as a 5-foot-9, 180-pound black man with tattoos on his neck, left arm, right arm and chest.

They were last seen in a 2004 or 2005 Malibu Impala, state police said.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts was asked to call 911.