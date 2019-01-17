Police warn of robberies in Austin where victims lured by items sold online

Police are warning residents of three armed robberies this month in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

In each incident, the victim made plans to buy an item that was being sold on social media, but was confronted by 1-3 robbers who showed a handgun and demanded their property when they arrived, Chicago police said.

The robberies occurred:

at 10:37 p.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of West Race Avenue;

about 5:40 p.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of West Rice Street;

about 6 p.m. Jan. 3 in the 5300 block of West Gladys Avenue.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.