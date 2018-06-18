Body found in burned vehicle in Gary

A person was found dead in a burned vehicle Sunday afternoon in northwest Indiana.

Authorities were called about 1:30 p.m. for reports of an abandoned, burned-out vehicle in the 2400 block of Noble Street in Gary, Indiana, according to a statement from Gary police. Officers found “an unidentified human body” inside the vehicle.

The body was that of a female, but her age and identity were not known, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office. The cause and manner of the person’s death have not yet been determined.

Anyone with information about the death was asked to call Det. Jeff Minchuck with the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at (219) 755-3855 or the crime tip line at (866) CRIME-GP.