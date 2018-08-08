Bridge repairs to cause lane closures on I-290

Lanes will close this week on southbound I-290 to accommodate bridge repairs, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Between Illinois Route 72 and I-90, I-290 will be reduced to two express lanes and one local lane, the department said. The closures will be in effect by Friday.

The project will involve bridge repairs on southbound I-290 over I-90, Illinois Route 58, Woodfield Road and Higgins Road in Schaumburg and Rolling Meadows, according to IDOT.

Repairs are expected to be completed in the late fall.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra travel time, the department said.