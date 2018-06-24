Burglars hit construction sites in Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Wicker Park

Police are warning business owners about a string of recent burglaries at construction sites in the Logan Square, Humboldt Park and Wicker Park.

In each incident, the burglar or burglars entered a building overnight and stole tools and other equipment, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• between May 5 and May 7 in the 3500 block of West Wolfram;

• between May 19 and May 20 in the 1600 block of West Division;

• May 28 in the 1500 block of North Western;

• May 30 in the 1500 block of North Western;

• between May 29 and May 30 in the 2500 block of North Drake;

• between May 30 and May 31 in the 3100 block of West Diversey;

• between June 8 and June 9 in the 2700 block of North Whipple; and

• between June 12 and June 13 in the 2400 block of North Milwaukee.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call (312) 744-8263.