Charlie Musselwhite, Bettye LaVette among 2019 Chicago Blues Festival lineup

Bettye LaVette performs onstage during the Little Kids Rock Benefit 2017 at PlayStation Theater on October 18, 2017 in New York City. | Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The 36th annual Chicago Blues Festival promises a celebration of Chicago’s rich blues music legacy, and the lineup of headliners and side stage performers announced Tuesday by the City’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events is testament to that and more.

The fest runs June 7-9 at Millennium Park, and will feature live performances on six stages, including the Pritzker Pavilion. Admission to the festival is free.

Among this year’s headliners are the legendary Bettye LaVette, Charlie Musselwhite, Bobby Rush, Lurie Bell, Ruthie Foster, and the Jimmy Johnson Blues Band.

“Each year national and local artists celebrate the city’s rich Blues tradition while shining a spotlight on the genre’s contributions to soul, R&B, gospel, rock hip-hop and more,” said Mark Kelly, DCASE Commissioner, in Tuesday’s official announcement.

Also worth checking out is “Rosa’s Lounge,” just north of Cloud Gate (“The Bean”), which will showcase Chicago blues legends and emerging artists who have called the eponymous near Northwest Side music venue “home” for the past 35 years. The music showcase runs 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

The Chicago Blues Festival will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. For complete details, visit chicagobluesfestival.us.

Here’s a look at the lineup:

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

5–6:15 p.m: Charlie Musselwhite with special guest Billy Boy Arnold

6:30–7:30 p.m.: Jimmy Johnson Blues Band

7:45–9 p.m.: Bobby Rush

Budweiser Crossroads Stage

11 a.m.–12 p.m.: Joanna Connor

12:15–1:15 p.m.: Benny Turner and Real Blues

1:30–2:30 p.m.: Thornetta Davis

2:45–4 p.m.: Guy King with special guest Chris Cain

4:15–5:30 p.m.: Bombino

Visit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage

11:15 a.m.–12:15 p.m.: Jimmy Burns Band

12:30–1:30 p.m.: Keith Johnson “Prince of the Delta Blues” & The Big Muddy Blues Band

1:45 p.m.–2:45 p.m.: Karen Wolfe

3–4 p.m.: Grady Champion

4:15–5:30 p.m.: Jam Session with Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith

Front Porch Stage

11 a.m.–noon: Blues in the Schools with Katherine Davis, Tim Gant, Tino Cortes, Alan Burroughs and Stone Academy

12:30–1:30 p.m.: Bob Stroger

2–3 p.m.: Kenny Smith & The House Bumpers

3:30–4:30 p.m.: Mojo Morganfield & The Mannish Boyz

5–6 p.m.: Mzz Reese

6:30–7:30 p.m.: Breezy Rodio

8–9 p.m.: Vance “Guitar” Kelly & The Backstreet Blues Band

Park Grill Stage

2–2:45 p.m.: Gerry Hundt’s Legendary One-Man Band

3–3:45 p.m.: Eric Noden

4–4:45 p.m.: Jimmy Nick & Don’t Tell Mama

Rosa’s Lounge

11 a.m.–9 p.m.: Daily showcase of Chicago Blues Legends and emerging artists that have called Rosa’s Lounge home over the last 35 years.

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

5:15–6:15 p.m.: Latimore

6:30–7:30 p.m.: Don Bryant

7:45–9 p.m.: Bettye LaVette

Budweiser Crossroads Stage

11 a.m.–noon.: Melody Angel

12:15–1:15 p.m.: Marquise Knox

1:30–2:45 p.m.: Rico McFarland, Carl Weathersby and Kenneth “Hollywood” Scott

3–4 p.m.: Billy Boy Arnold

4:15–5:30 p.m.: Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore with The Guilty Ones

Visit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage

11:15 a.m.–12:15 p.m.: Jesse “Guitar” Robinson

12:30–1:30 p.m.: Super Chikan

1:45 p.m.–2:45 p.m.: John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band

3–4 p.m.: O.B. Buchana

4:15–5:30 p.m.: Jam Session with Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith

Front Porch Stage

11 a.m.–12 p.m.: Mary Lane

12:30–1:30 p.m.: The Joel Paterson Organ Trio featuring Chris Foreman

2–3 p.m.: Chicago Blues Piano Master—A Tribute To Otis Spann

3:30–4:30 p.m.: Dom Flemons

5–6 p.m.: Bridges to the Blues

6:30–7:30 p.m.: Morry Sochat & The Special 20s

8–9 p.m.: Lurrie Bell

Park Grill Stage

2–2:45 p.m.: Dom Flemons

3–3:45 p.m.: Harmonica Hinds

4–4:45 p.m.: Doktu Rhute Muuzic

Rosa’s Lounge

11 a.m.–9 p.m.

Daily showcase of Chicago Blues Legends and emerging artists that have called Rosa’s Lounge home over the last 35 years.

SUNDAY, JUNE 9

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

5:15–6:15 p.m.: Larkin Poe

6:30–7:30 p.m.: The CONNECTION: Mike Welch & Friends

7:45–9 p.m.: Ruthie Foster

Budweiser Crossroads Stage

11 a.m.–12 p.m: Omar Coleman

12:15–1:15 p.m.: Melvin Taylor & The Slack Band

1:30–2:30 p.m.: The Kinsey Report

2:45–4 p.m.: Toronzo Cannon

4:15–5:30 p.m.: Roomful of Blues with special appearance by guest vocalist Lynne Jordan

Visit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage

11:15 a.m.–12:15 p.m.: King Edward

12:30–1:30 p.m.: RL Boyce

1:45 p.m.–2:45 p.m.: Jarekus Singleton

3–4 p.m.: Zac Harmon

4:15–5:30 p.m.: Jam Session with Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith

Front Porch Stage

11 a.m.–12 p.m.: Willie Buck

12:30–1:30 p.m.: Erwin Helfer

2–3 p.m.: Cash Box Kings

3:30–4:30 p.m.: Ivy Ford Band

5–6 p.m.: Russ Green

6:30–7:30 p.m.: Mike Wheeler Band

Park Grill Stage

2–2:45 p.m.: Chicago Bound Blues Band

3–3:45 p.m.: Rick King’s Royal Hustle

4–4:45 p.m.: Tom Holland & The Shuffle Kings

Rosa’s Lounge

11 a.m.–9 p.m.: Daily showcase of Chicago Blues Legends and emerging artists that have called Rosa’s Lounge home over the last 35 years.

Maxwell Street Market – 800 S. Desplaines

Noon–2 p.m.: Dave Herrero