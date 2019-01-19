Here’s a list of things to do in Chicago on MLK Day

The city of Chicago will celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. at various events. There will be activities for families, intellectuals and those looking to volunteer.

Events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Let Freedom Ring, Chicago!: City Winery Chicago is hosting a two-act concert to celebrate the music that served as a backdrop to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and social justice mission. Enjoy arrangements by musical legends Aretha Franklin, Sam Cooke, Nina Simone, Ben. E. King, Billie Holiday and more in a presentation by a group of talented entertainers, including the Gorham UMC Inspirational Choir.

Time: 6 – 9 p.m.

Location: City Winery Chicago 1200 W. Randolph St. Chicago, IL 60607

Cost: $25-$40

More: https://bit.ly/2RYpIYI

MLK Faith in Action Assembly: Get a sense of the mayoral candidates’ positions on some of King’s most prominent causes, including housing discrimination and police brutality at Liberty Baptist Church of Chicago, where the Community Renewal Society is hosting its Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Faith in Action Assembly. The day of celebration will include a mayoral forum, keynote address and benediction. Liberty Baptist holds a special place in history as King’s church during his 1965 stay in Chicago. Childcare will be provided.

Time: 9 am. – noon

Location: Liberty Baptist Church of Chicago 4849 S King Dr., Chicago, IL 60615

Cost: Free with registration

More: https://bit.ly/2AsYaRe

MLK Day Chicago History Museum: How familiar are you with the life and legacy of Dr. King? Carve some time out of your day to celebrate the activist at the Chicago History Museum. There is an exhibit that pays special attention to King’s time in Chicago, plus crafts and storytelling for young children, two tribute performances and discussion, and a reenactment of King’s “I Have A Dream” speech. All MLK Day activities are included in the cost of admission, which is free for Illinois residents all day.

Time: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Location: Chicago History Museum 1601 North Clark St. Chicago, Illinois 60614-6038

Cost: $19 for adults, $17 for kids and students

More: https://bit.ly/2hMBhA6

We Must Speak: Join members of the community and Chicago Veterans for Peace to dissect Dr. King’s “Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break The Silence” — a speech at the time controversial and delivered a year before his assassination. Music and light refreshments will be available.

Time: 3 – 5 p.m.

Location: Lutheran School of Theology 1100 E. 55th St., Chicago 60615

Cost: Free

More: https://bit.ly/2Hnejxx

What Does It Mean, Dr. King?: The Chicago Children’s Museum is presenting an educational musical drama. “What Does It Mean, Dr. King?” will explore various moments in history including the Montgomery bus boycott, school integration and the March on Washington. Admission to the play is included in museum admission.

Time: 11 – 11:30 a.m., 2 – 2:30 p.m., 3 – 3:30 p.m.

Location: Chicago Children’s Museum 700 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611

Cost: $14.95 for adults and children, $13.95 for seniors

More: https://bit.ly/2W1uKCS

Lift Every Voice: Songs of Justice and Freedom: Honor the life of Dr. King through song at Hyde Park Union Church where Le Cantanti di Chicago, a choir comprised of women of many ethnic backgrounds, will deliver a choral performance.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Hyde Park Union Church 5600 S Woodlawn Ave. Chicago, IL 60637

Cost: $10-$15

More: https://bit.ly/2FOFbV1

King Day Festival: Long Journey into Freedom: History and art will intersect at the Ryan Learning Center at the Art Institute of Chicago. A day full of activities is planned to honor the legacy of Dr. King and include a photo exhibit by artist Dawoud Bey, interactive art-making and performances. The cost of all activities in the learning center is including in museum admission.

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: Art Institute of Chicago 111 S Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60603

Cost: For Chicago residents $20 for adults, $14 for seniors and students, free for teens and children

More: https://bit.ly/2W5dixE

King Day 2019: Celebrating the Dream!: The DuSable Museum of African American History is hosting its annual family-friendly celebration in honor of Dr. King. People of all ages can enjoy music, lectures, performances, and crafts.

Time: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Location: The DuSable Museum 740 E 56th Pl, Chicago, IL 60637

Cost: Free

More: https://bit.ly/2FBfKXC

MLK Celebration Day: Watch free films, make art and enjoy performances at the Hyde Park Art Center. The documentaries “The March” and “Brother Outsider” will be screened in addition to movies “Hidden Figures” and “The Man Who Knew Infinity.”

Time: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: Hyde Park Art Center 5020 S Cornell Ave, Chicago, IL 60615

Cost: Free

More: https://bit.ly/2T5M3AY

Other activities