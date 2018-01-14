Bus driver among 4 injured in CTA bus crash in North Lawndale

A bus driver and three other people were injured early Sunday when a car crashed into a CTA bus in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The car was traveling east on Roosevelt Road about 1:25 a.m. when it crashed into the middle of the bus as it traveled south on Homan Avenue, according to Chicago Police and Chicago Fire Media Affairs.

The bus driver, a 41-year-old man, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said. Three other passengers on the bus were taken to hospitals in good condition.

No citations were issued, police said.