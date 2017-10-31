Death of 72-year-old West Side man after struggle ruled homicide

The death of a 72-year-old West Side man, who died after a domestic fight nearly three months ago, has been ruled a homicide.

About 9:50 p.m. July 17, James L. Jefferies was involved in a fight in the 3900 block of West Arthington. A 61-year-old man struck Jefferies in the left eye and face, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Jefferies suffered a laceration to the eye and bruising to the face, authorities said.

He refused medical attention, but about 40 minutes later, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at 10:29 p.m., authorities said.

An autopsy at the time didn’t rule on cause and manner of death, with results pending further studies, but has since found he died of heart disease, according to the medical examiner’s office. Asthma and physical stress from the struggle were listed as contributing factors, and his death was ruled a homicide.

No one was in custody as of Tuesday afternoon as Area North detectives investigate.