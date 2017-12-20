Divvy Bikes system down during Wednesday morning commut

Divvy Bikes are down during Wednesday’s morning commute because of a glitch during an overnight update of the system.

The outage is affecting Divvy members with fobs and people trying to buy temporary passes, the bike-sharing system posted on Twitter. The system has been down since at least 4:45 a.m.

An overnight update that generally takes about two hours overnight caused some “larger service issues.” The updates do not normally prevent members with fobs from using bikes.

It was not immediately known when the system would be back up and running.