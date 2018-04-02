Trump attacks ‘Justice’ Department in tweet

President Donald Trump is attacking his own Justice Department and the FBI on Twitter. | Getty Images

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is attacking his own Justice Department and the FBI on Twitter, accusing them of withholding information and “slow walking” the production of documents to Republicans in Congress.

Trump is also appearing to question the integrity of the Justice Department in his Tweet by putting quotation marks around the word “Justice” in referring to the department. He says the conduct of the agencies overseen by his appointees is an “embarrassment to our country.”

The criticism comes about a week after Trump-appointed FBI Director Christopher Wray assigned 54 FBI staff to work from 8 a.m. to midnight collecting and reviewing documents requested by various congressional investigations.

The president could expedite the release of the documents on his own by declassifying the information in full.