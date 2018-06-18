Trump wants Pentagon to create ‘space force’ as independent service branch

President Donald Trump speaks at the beginning of a National Space Council meeting in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 18, 2018, as Vice President Mike Pence looks on. | AP Photo

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The White House is establishing a new policy for reducing satellite clutter in space.

President Donald Trump signed the new space policy directive Monday, directing Pentagon to create ‘space force’ as independent service branch.

The new policy calls for providing a safe and secure environment up in orbit as satellite traffic increases. It also sets up new guidelines for satellite design and operation, to avoid collisions and spacecraft breakups.

Vice President Mike Pence heads the recently revived space council. Cabinet members will take part in the afternoon meeting at the White House, as well as NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, retired astronauts and scientists.

The council’s executive secretary, Scott Pace, told reporters before the meeting that space is becoming increasingly congested and current guidelines are inadequate to address the challenge.