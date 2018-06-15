‘Escort’ accused of blackmail over sexual activity pleads not guilty

A woman pleaded not guilty Friday to federal charges of blackmailing an unnamed sex client with photographs and video recordings of their paid sexual activity.

FBI special agent Joshua Spencer alleged that about three days after engaging in paid sexual activity, “escort” Niyla Black threatened to “destroy” the client if he did not pay her $5,000, according to an affidavit the agent filed in federal court.

The client, identified only as “Individual A,” does not live in Illinois but was in Chicago when he allegedly paid Black $200 for the sexual encounter in April.

Black, who introduced herself as “Diamond” when she and the client met online, later called the man claiming to have obtained personal information including his wife’s name and employer’s information, according to the complaint. She also allegedly sent text messages with the photographs of their sexual activity.

After receiving the $5,000, the defendant further demanded the client agree to pay monthly payments of $2,000 through the end of 2018, according to the complaint. The client later left Illinois and allegedly continued receiving telephone calls with threats and requests for the money throughout May.