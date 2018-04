Fire rages through roof of apartment building in Calumet City

A fire broke out about 5:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Memorial Drive in Calumet City | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

A fire broke out Wednesday morning in an apartment building in south suburban Calumet City

Firefighters responded about 5:05 a.m. to a fire in the two-story building in the 300 block of Memorial Drive.

The fire was blazing through the roof and damage was visible on the right side of the building.

No further information was immediately available.