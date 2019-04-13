Girl, 13, hit by police car while crossing street near Chicago Water Tower
A police squad car struck a 13-year-old girl Saturday near the Chicago Water Tower on the Near North Side.
The girl was crossing the street about 5 p.m. near Chicago and Michigan avenues when the police squad car hit her, Chicago fire officials said.
She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a leg injury, fire officials said. Her condition was stabilized.
Chicago police could not immediately provide more information about the incident.